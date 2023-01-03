Contests
‘Support one another’: Bengals president issues statement on Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills' Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin was injured...
Buffalo Bills' Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals President Mike Brown is thanking fans and players for their support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he remains hospitalized.

It was a moment unlike any other Monday night inside Paycor Stadium when the 24-year-old Hamlin suddenly collapsed.

The Bengals president conveyed in his message that in this “unprecedented time,” the hearts of the entire organization are with Hamlin and his family.

The family of Hamlin also released a statement on Tuesday following the horrifying scene that played out Monday.

Bengals, Bills players shaken following Damar Hamlin on-field collapse
