‘Support one another’: Bengals president issues statement on Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals President Mike Brown is thanking fans and players for their support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he remains hospitalized.

It was a moment unlike any other Monday night inside Paycor Stadium when the 24-year-old Hamlin suddenly collapsed.

The Bengals president conveyed in his message that in this “unprecedented time,” the hearts of the entire organization are with Hamlin and his family.

First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another. Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount ... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront. As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other. The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.

The family of Hamlin also released a statement on Tuesday following the horrifying scene that played out Monday.

