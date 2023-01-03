Sweeping criminal justice law changes OK’d by Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sweeping criminal justice legislation signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will allow police to stop people solely for holding a cellphone while driving, with certain exceptions.

DeWine said the bill he signed into law on Tuesday is about more than just pulling people over — it’s about changing the culture of distracted driving.

The bill also would let inmates earn more time off prison sentences and make it easier to keep some criminal records out of the public eye.

And it will decriminalize fentanyl test strips, make strangulation a separate offense, outlaw what’s known as fertility fraud by doctors, and mandate education about child sexual abuse prevention in schools.

It passed with bipartisan support.