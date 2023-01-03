Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day. There is the potential for areas of fog, rain and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall may produce isolated floodiing in low-lying or flood-prone areas. With any thunderstorms, winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon, highs are very warm into the low-to-mid 60s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area. If our forecast verifies, this would be tied for the second warmest day of January 3 on record in Cincinnati. The record high for next Tuesday at CVG is 67, which was achieved in 1880 and 2004.

Behind the rain and thunder, a few lingering showers stick around for Wednesday morning with conditions drying out throughout the day. However, temperatures fall on Wednesday afternoon with late morning highs in the low 50s before going into the 40s later in the day.

Colder air moves in Wednesday night, along with the chance for a few light rain and snow showers both Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s will close out the first week of 2023 before next Saturday has highs return to the 40s. From there, expect above normal temperatures in the tri-state through the middle of the month of January.

