Air Care responds to pedestrian crash on I-71, all lanes closed

VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed Wednesday evening due to a crash.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on I-71 near the 74 mile marker outside Verona.

That’s about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County.

A semi truck hit a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of the interstate, according to Boone County Dispatch.

University of Cincinnati Air Care landed around 6:30 p.m.

No word on the injury status of the pedestrian.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.