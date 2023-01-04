Contests
Air Care responds to pedestrian crash on I-71, all lanes closed

A serious crash on I-71 North near Verona Wednesday evening.
A serious crash on I-71 North near Verona Wednesday evening.(KYTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed Wednesday evening due to a crash.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on I-71 near the 74 mile marker outside Verona.

That’s about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County.

A semi truck hit a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of the interstate, according to Boone County Dispatch.

University of Cincinnati Air Care landed around 6:30 p.m.

No word on the injury status of the pedestrian.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

