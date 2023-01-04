Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office.

The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s Barn off Hamilton-Lebanon Road in Monroe, committee chairman Chris Wunnenberg announced in a prepared statement.

Whoever is selected will have to run for auditor in the 2024 primary and general election. The salar was $106,498 in 2021 and expected to be $108,362 last year, according to the Butler County Treasurer’s Office.

Residents who are interested in serving as the auditor are required to contact the Butler County Republican Party at 4347 A Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown, Ohio 45044. They must submit a resume, complete a background report authorization form and pay a $200 application fee by Jan. 26. Phone: 513-893-5292.

A Butler County Republican Party screening committee meeting will be held at GOP Headquarters on Jan. 30 to interview applicants.

The auditor serves as the top fiscal officer of the county and accounts for millions of tax dollars and financial records. That is one of the most important parts of the job.

Auditors establish real property values. They also calculate property taxes and how much of the county’s collected tax money is doled out to the townships, cities, school districts, and more.

They make property appraisals and assessments, inspect and seal gas pumps, conduct price checks or inspections at stores, issue licenses for dogs, vendors and others, and administer tax exemptions for senior citizens, farmers, the disabled, charities and churches.

Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township, left his office late last month, just before he was to begin his fifth term.

Reynolds and his lawyer did not respond to repeated requests for comment following his jury trial. It ended on Dec. 21 with his conviction of unlawful interest in a public contract and acquittal on four others charges including bribery.

It’s not clear when Reynolds will be sentenced. He faces six to 18 months of incarceration and also could just get probation.

Acting on the advice of the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, the Butler County Commission voted 2-1 during a special meeting last week to name Joe Statzer the interim auditor until the new one is appointed.

Statzer has been serving as the chief deputy and human resources director at the Butler County Clerk of Courts. He previously worked for the county auditor’s office for nearly seven years.

“I’m honored that the Commissioners have placed their trust in me to be the interim County Auditor. It is time to move forward,” said Statzer, 59. “The office has a very good staff and I can assure county residents that the Auditor’s Office will continue to provide strong customer service to the taxpayers of Butler County.”

Interim Butler County Auditor Joe Statzer is sworn in by Butler County Probate Court Judge John Holcomb on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Also picture is Statzer's wife, Amy. (Provided by the Butler County Auditor's Office)

Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix and West Chester Township Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones both tell FOX19 NOW they plan to apply.

Nix, 53, of Liberty Township, has been the county treasurer since 2007 and was re-elected in 2020. She is friends with Reynolds, repeatedly referred to him as her partner in county business and their officers worked closely together for years.

She says taxpayers “need some level of stability in leadership. This is about making the right decision for the people of Butler County, and I have confidence that the elected members of our Central Committee will make the right decision for the future of this office and the county.

“As far as the verdict in Roger’s trial, our system of justice worked. Everyone had their day in court, and our party and voters held true to the American ideal that all are innocent until proven guilty. I worked with Roger for 15 years, and he always treated our office kindly and with respect, which we appreciate. I feel truly sorry for the toll this ordeal has taken on the Auditor’s good staff and on his lovely family.”

Jones, 67, was elected West Chester’s fiscal officer in 2011 and last re-elected in 2019.

He says he believes residents “would welcome a new face. The Reynolds saga has a sad conclusion, especially for his family.”

Jones says he feels he is qualified for the job “considering my reputation for integrity, and the auditor’s office basically has two divisions - real estate & finance. I have the credentials for both real estate and finance.”

This is not the first time Nix and Jones have shown interest in the county auditor’s job.

Both pulled petitions to run against Reynolds in the May Republican primary but later dropped out. Reynolds won the endorsement of the Butler County Republican Party in the primary and went on to win that as well as the general election in November.

The county GOP executive committee chairman, Todd Hall, recently told FOX19 NOW they might look into changing the way they do endorsements after Reynolds was endorsed by the party in the May primary despite being under felony indictment at the time.

Butler County long has been a Republican stronghold that widely supported President Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

There have been no major Democrat officeholders in Butler County since West Chester Township Trustee Catherine Stoker was edged out of her seat after 20 years in the November 2013 election.

“As Chairman of the Butler County Republican Party, it is imperative for me to constantly look at ways we can improve our Party, and learn from past issues,” Hall said.

“With the felony conviction of our County Auditor, perhaps we will look at by-laws regarding officeholders who are indicted on felony charges. We should consider postponing any endorsement for those officeholders.

“Our Central Committee is a political entity, not a judge and jury, and will not be able to obtain all facts that will eventually come out in a courtroom. Our Party could also consider censure options and formal proceedings asking an indicted officeholder to step aside, at least until criminal proceedings have run their course to a known outcome.

“Obviously, (the) conviction of Mr. Reynolds should be a teaching lesson for the party henceforth, and I will ask our Committee to look at possibilities for tweaks and changes in our by-laws that reflect the public trust.”

Reynolds was appointed county auditor on April 15, 2008. At that time, he was serving as Liberty Township’s fiscal officer.

Reynolds was appointed when the former county auditor, Kay Rogers, resigned after pleading guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit bank and mail fraud and filing a false income tax return. Rogers was sentenced to two years in prison and was released in 2013.

Her conviction was related to a fiber optic deal that became one of the biggest political scandals in Butler County history, resulting also in the resignation of then-Butler County Commissioner Mike Fox.

