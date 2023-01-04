Contests
Celebrate Fiona’s 6th birthday and enter to win the Ultimate Hippo Getaway

Fiona the hippo turns 6 Jan. 23.
Fiona the hippo turns 6 Jan. 23.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In celebration of Fiona the hippo’s 6th birthday, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour to meet the hippos.

The world-famous hippo turns six on Jan. 23, and for every $5 birthday gift, your chances to win increase and funds go toward food, toys and fun enrichment for zoo animals, according to Cincinnati Zoo officials.

“Everyone who gives a gift will receive a digital Fiona kiss, and one lucky winner will get the grand prize,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard.

The Ultimate Hippo Getaway Grand prize winner receives:

  • A behind-the-scenes tour to meet all 4 hippos!
  • $1,000 Visa gift card
  • Two-night hotel stay at the Zoo’s Official Hotel – the Graduate Cincinnati
  • $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill located in the Graduate Cincinnati
  • Five Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden tickets
  • Complete library of Fiona books illustrated by Richard Cowdrey

You can enter as many times as you like through Jan. 31 by visiting Cincinnati Zoo’s website.

