Celebrate Fiona’s 6th birthday and enter to win the Ultimate Hippo Getaway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In celebration of Fiona the hippo’s 6th birthday, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour to meet the hippos.

The world-famous hippo turns six on Jan. 23, and for every $5 birthday gift, your chances to win increase and funds go toward food, toys and fun enrichment for zoo animals, according to Cincinnati Zoo officials.

“Everyone who gives a gift will receive a digital Fiona kiss, and one lucky winner will get the grand prize,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard.

The Ultimate Hippo Getaway Grand prize winner receives:

A behind-the-scenes tour to meet all 4 hippos!

$1,000 Visa gift card

Two-night hotel stay at the Zoo’s Official Hotel – the Graduate Cincinnati

$50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill located in the Graduate Cincinnati

Five Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden tickets

Complete library of Fiona books illustrated by Richard Cowdrey

You can enter as many times as you like through Jan. 31 by visiting Cincinnati Zoo’s website.

