‘Ceramics in a Garden’ exhibit starts later this month at Krohn Conservatory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 70 ceramic sculptures designed for outdoor display will be at Krohn Conservatory later in January.

There will be one large outdoor display, towering at nine feet tall. Columbus, Indiana, artist Robert Pulley designed the ceramic sculpture named, ‘Cascade,’ which is located at the Krohn Conservatory entrance. The sculpture consists of 51 pieces that fit together like a puzzle forming a vertical sculpture weighing 1440 pounds. It is made of ceramic stoneware designed for long-lasting outdoor display and took three months to build.

“It’s a process-oriented thing kind of using chance, improvisation, and looking for kind of a harmony and an impact,” Pulley said. “And when I build it, this piece fits in with the plants and the textures of the soil and the stones.”

Other artists with outdoor ceramic sculpture are Roy Cartwright and Lisa Merida-Paytes.

‘Cascade’ is the only sculpture placed outdoors. All other sculptures, also suitable for outdoor display, are indoors amongst the Krohn plantings.

Work by all the artists is available for purchase at the conservatory.

‘Ceramics in a Garden’ will run from January 23 to June 18 between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., though Krohn Conservatory asks that you check their website before you travel to the conservatory.

The exhibit will be included with the price of admission to the conservatory. Adults are $10, ages 5-17 are $7 and children 4 and under are free.

