Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As messages of love and support continue to come in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Cincy Shirts is selling specialized shirts to benefit his charity foundation.

The three shirts have a simple yet powerful message - togetherness.

Cincy Shirts announced Wednesday that 100% of the proceeds from the Hamlin-inspired shirts will go to his Chasing M’s Foundation.

In the days following the unimaginable scene inside Paycore Stadium, people across the nation have flooded a GoFundMe created by Hamlin to help his foundation’s toy drive.

The 24-year-old from Pittsburgh started the Chasing M’s Foundation in 2020 to support kids in his community, the GoFundMe reads.

As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.

The fundraiser launched with the goal to raise $2,500.

By the time Monday’s game started, it had raised nearly $100,000.

At 8:53 p.m., Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game stopped. The sports world stopped.

People across the country sat and waited for an update on Hamlin’s health. Many turned to social media hoping to find news on what was going on in Cincinnati.

It was on Twitter during that time that people began to share the link to Hamlin’s GoFundMe.

Within a few hours, donations were pouring into the fundraiser website.

Less than 48 hours after Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the GoFundMe had raised more than $6.5 million.

That amount is only going to rise with more donations and proceeds, like from Cincy Shirts, going toward Hamlin’s foundation.

Buy your Hamlin-inspired shirt from Cincy Shirts, here. You can also donate to Hamlin’s GoFundMe by clicking this link.

Pr3yers For Damar 💙



This is about more than football. Together the 513 stands with Buffalo and @HamlinIsland with Cincy Shirts' official fundraiser tees, where 100% of net proceeds goes directly to Damar's Chasing M's Foundation 👉 https://t.co/sn97ZqDLn8 #PrayForDamar pic.twitter.com/D5nX8Wjlhu — Cincy Shirts (@CincyShirts) January 4, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.