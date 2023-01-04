Contests
Franklin City school evacuated after perceived threat; all clear, authorities confirm

Authorities cleared students and staff to return to campus after Wednesday morning threat, Franklin High School officials said.
Authorities cleared students and staff to return to campus after Wednesday morning threat, Franklin High School officials said.(WBTV File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKLIN (WXIX) - Franklin police and fire departments responded to a threat at Franklin High School Wednesday morning.

At 8:05 a.m., the entire FHS and FJHS campuses were immediately evacuated in response to the perceived threats, according to Franklin City Schools officials.

Authorities determined the campus was all clear and gave permission for students and staff to return back to campus, Franklin High School’s website confirmed.

The nature of the threat is unknown.

