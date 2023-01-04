Franklin City school evacuated after perceived threat; all clear, authorities confirm

FRANKLIN (WXIX) - Franklin police and fire departments responded to a threat at Franklin High School Wednesday morning.

At 8:05 a.m., the entire FHS and FJHS campuses were immediately evacuated in response to the perceived threats, according to Franklin City Schools officials.

Authorities determined the campus was all clear and gave permission for students and staff to return back to campus, Franklin High School’s website confirmed.

The nature of the threat is unknown.

