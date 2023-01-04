Joe Burrow, DJ Reader to speak with media for first time since Monday
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and DJ Reader will speak with the media starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as they make their first public comments since Monday’s game.
Watch the press conference live in this story starting around 5:30 p.m.
Earlier Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered continued thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
It was the first public comment from Taylor since the 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.