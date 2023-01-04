Joe Burrow, DJ Reader to speak with media for first time since Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and DJ Reader will speak with the media starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as they make their first public comments since Monday’s game.

Watch the press conference live in this story starting around 5:30 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered continued thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

It was the first public comment from Taylor since the 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.