Joe Burrow, DJ Reader to speak with media for first time since Monday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily suspended after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is injured during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and DJ Reader will speak with the media starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as they make their first public comments since Monday’s game.

Watch the press conference live in this story starting around 5:30 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered continued thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

It was the first public comment from Taylor since the 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

