‘Legislative miracle:’ Biden discusses bipartisan infrastructure bill in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - President Joe Biden flew into Northern Kentucky Wednesday morning to discuss the $1.6 billion federal grant that was awarded to improve congestion and safety on the Brent Spence Bridge.

Over the past six months, several leaders from both the republican and democratic sides crossed party lines to pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

“This is what bipartisanship in America should look like, and does look like,” U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said. “The federal government is finally doing its part to make this bridge from Kentucky to Ohio safe and reliable.”

RELATED: “Governors DeWine, Beshear submit funding request for Brent Spence Bridge project”

The Brent Spence Bridge moves traffic from Covington to downtown Cincinnati along Interstate 75 and is America’s second most congested bridge.

According to President Biden, $2 billion worth of freight drives over the bridge every day from Florida to Canada.

In addition to the bumper-to-bumper traffic, the decades-old bridge is also known to be unsafe.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman referred to it as a “white knuckle experience.”

With $1.635 billion, Ohio and Kentucky will be able to not only afford repairs to the bridge but also build a new one that will run parallel to it.

In addition, Tri-State leaders say parts for the two bridges will be manufactured and made in the United States, which will create thousands of jobs and boost the economy.

“After years of politics being so divisive, there are bright spots across the United States, like the Brent Spence Bridge,” Biden said.

President Biden taking the podium in Covington. pic.twitter.com/5TpkKYhTRM — Chris Riva (@Fox19Riva) January 4, 2023

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Brent Spence Bipartisan project set a precedent for future legislation in the wake of a “crumbling infrastructure” in the U.S. that has been happening for years.

“Today we sit in this wonderful clear day with the sun shining down on literally a legislative miracle,” McConnell said.

It has taken multiple administrations to address the past issues with the Brent Spence Bridge, including the Obama and the Trump Administrations.

A few years later, a solution finally availed and was approved on Dec. 29, 2022.

“We can work together, we can get things done, we can move the nation forward,” Biden said. “For decades, people have talked about the Brent Spence Bridge, and we’re finally going to get it done.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX-TV. All rights reserved.