Man accused of assaulting woman, holding her against her will, court docs say

A Burlington man reportedly assaulted a woman and held her against her will at his home on Christmas Eve, the Boone County Sheriff's Office.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Burlington man has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman and held her against her will at his home on Christmas Eve, the Boone County sheriff says.

According to Sheriff Michael Helmig, the criminal complaint says 42-year-old Travis Shane Steinhauer told the victim at his home, “You are not leaving... I know you are going to expose me and because of that I have to kill you or hire someone to do it.”

Shortly after, Steinhauer hit the victim in the face with a closed fist, the complaint says.

The court document says the assault continued for several hours as the victim was dragged by her hair to different areas of the home.

“While on the floor, Steinhauer intentionally impeded the victim’s normal breathing by sitting on her chest and placing his forearm against her neck,” the complaint read.

Steinhauer eventually said he was leaving the house but told the victim if she left “it was already over and he had a plan,” according to the court document.

The victim eventually escaped and stayed safe at a nearby location, Sheriff Helmig said.

Helmig says deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Steinhauer and U.S. Marshals took him into custody in Butler County on Jan. 3.

Steinhauer is charged with unlawful imprisonment, strangulation, assault, and terroristic threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the Butler County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Boone County.

