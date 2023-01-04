Middletown police search for 2 involved in Wednesday morning home invasion

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - Middletown police responded to a home invasion and shooting Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of Kensington Street where a woman said two intruders broke into her apartment, according to Middletown police.

Residents at the apartment told police they confronted the intruders and returned fire when the suspects shot a gun at them, police said.

Police have confirmed that there are no reported injuries from the invasion.

According to the police, there are no known suspects.

Middletown police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Mynheir at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.