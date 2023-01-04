Ohio could soon require defibrillators at every high-school sporting event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The medical device that helped save Damar Hamlin’s life following his on-field collapse Monday night could soon become standard in Ohio schools.

Rep. Richard Brown (D-Canal Winchester) plans to introduce House Bill 462 that would require public and private schools to have defibrillators on-site.

Premier Health trainer Hogan Marshall, who works at Monroe High School, says he brings an automatic external defibrillator to every sporting event.

“It is really something that I feel is essential,” he said. “It’s something that should be on every sideline at every sporting event, and I think you saw Monday night how important it is to have that readily available.”

Marshall says every school he’s visited has also had an AED on-hand. He commends the House bill for attempting to put AEDs in whatever holdout schools remain.

“My hope is that we can do something about that and make sure that every high school has the tools that they need and that every high school athlete has that in case of an emergency like this,” he said.

