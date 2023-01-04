Police arrest 11 people, confiscate 815 grams of fentanyl in December drug bust

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department arrested 11 people in December 2022 after a SWAT situation at three different residences.

According to police, District 4′s Violent Crimes Squad and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Losantville Avenue and the 2600 block of Bremont Avenue on Dec. 21.

Four people were arrested after officers confiscated one rifle, three handguns, 24 grams of fentanyl and $90,000 in cash between the two places, Cincinnati police said.

A second search warrant was executed by District 4 officers, SWAT and Crime Gun Intelligence Center Officers in the 3000 block of Mathers Street on Dec. 30.

According to the police department, seven people were arrested after agencies recovered one AR-15, three handguns and 815 grams of fentanyl from the residence.

The amount of fentanyl confiscated could kill over 407,000 people, based on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s findings.

