Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

By David Ade
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is set to visit the Ohio and Kentucky border on Wednesday. The visit is expected to be a bipartisan celebration of sorts over newly-secured funding to upgrade a critical bridge connected the two states.

The roughly 60 year-old Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio, carries about double the amount of traffic it was originally designed to carry. Local officials say it’s in desperate need of an upgrade.

The Biden administration recently announced a more than billion dollar grant to help build a second bridge, and rehab the current one.

The federal grant is made possible by the $1.6 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed in 2021. Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) helped pass the legislation. His office also says the senator directly advocated for the grant for the Brent Spence Bridge.

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine are also expected to join President Biden and Senator McConnell on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bengals-Bills game suspended, Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Live Updates: Bengals host Bills in game with enormous playoff implications
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
More than $4 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy charity

Latest News

President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
The 118th Congress, the most diverse in history, was seated Tuesday, as legislators prepare to...
Historic new Congress: What to know, why it matters
Governor Mike DeWine signs bill strengthening distracted driving laws in Ohio
Gov. DeWine signs bill to strengthen distracted driving laws
The 118th Congress is being sworn in, marking a historic and uncertain new session.
Key vote expected as new session of Congress gets underway