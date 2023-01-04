President Joe Biden visits NKY Wednesday: What you need to know

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -President Joe Biden will visit northern Kentucky on Wednesday morning.

He is expected to discuss spending more than $1 billion for the aging Brent Spence Bridge that links Covington and downtown Cincinnati over the Ohio River along the Interstate 75 corridor.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced last week it would award $1.635 billion for the construction of a companion bridge to help ease congestion on the Brent Spence. This is from an infrastructure law passed in late 2021, according to a news release Wednesday from the White House.

President Biden is expected to fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Precise travel times and routes are not announced for security reasons, but in general, you can expect traffic delays on I-275 and I-71/75, as well as streets around the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington.

The president is expected to hold a news conference at the bridge with Senate Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, former Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican.

Gov. Beshear and Gov. DeWine said last week both states are receiving money for the bridge and related road work.

[Sen. Portman talks Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project]

The project is designed to improve safety along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor, which runs from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to the Dixie Highway in Kentucky, according to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval’s office.

Work will get underway late this year, Gov. Beshear says. Other officials have said they hope work will be mostly complete by 2029.

The Brent Spence Bridge was declared functionally obsolete by the Federal Highway Administration in the 1990s.

More recently, it has become a symbol of the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

Both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump called attention to it as they campaigned for better roads and bridges.

Obama called out McConnell and then-House Speaker John Boehner of West Chester Township, in 2011 as he stood near the Brent Spence, calling on them to support a jobs package that would fix it and other aging bridges.

Trump told FOX19 NOW during a March 2017 interview: “I’ve already heard about the bridge, I love the area,” Trump said. “We’re going to get it fixed. It’s dangerous, OK. We have many bridges like that.”

This will be President Biden’s second trip in the last year to the Tri-State.

He visited in May, heading into Butler County where he toured United Performance Metals in Hamilton.

He urged Congress to pass the “Bipartisan Innovation Act,” to fund the manufacturing of semiconductors and other technology stalled by supply chain delays overseas. It has since been signed into law.

