President Joe Biden visits NKY Wednesday: What you need to know

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -President Joe Biden is visiting northern Kentucky on Wednesday to tout spending more than $1 billion in federal grants to improve congestion on the aging Brent Spence Bridge.

The bridge links Covington and downtown Cincinnati over the Ohio River along Interstate 75, one of the busiest trucking routes in America.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced last week it would award $1.635 billion for the construction of a companion bridge to help unclog bridge traffic by separating truck traffic from local vehicles. This is from an infrastructure law Congress passed in late 2021 to help repair or rebuild 10 of the most economically significant bridges in the country.

“The grant to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will fund improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge, which is currently the second worst truck bottleneck in the nation and carries more than $400 billion in freight per year over the Ohio River,” reads a news release Wednesday from DOT.

The project also will improve “delays in the movement of freight that currently raise costs for American families.”

President Biden is expected to fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport around 11:25 a.m.

Expect traffic delays on I-275 and I-71/75, as well as streets around the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington.

The president will hold a news conference near the bridge around lunchtime, making a rare joint appearance with Senate Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Other elected officials plan to attend, adding to the bipartisan mix of the event: Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, former Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican.

Gov. Beshear and Gov. DeWine said last week both states are receiving money for the bridge and related road work.

The Brent Spence Bridge was declared functionally obsolete by the Federal Highway Administration in the 1990s.

More recently, it has become a symbol of the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

Both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump called attention to it.

Obama delivered a speech underneath the bridge in 2011, promising to rebuild it. He called on McConnell and then-House Speaker John Boehner of West Chester Township to support a jobs package that would fix it and other aging bridges.

Trump told FOX19 NOW during a March 2017 interview: “I’ve already heard about the bridge, I love the area.” And: “We’re going to get it fixed. It’s dangerous, OK. We have many bridges like that.”

This will be President Biden’s second trip in the last year to the Tri-State.

He visited in May, heading into Butler County where he toured United Performance Metals in Hamilton.

He urged Congress to pass the “Bipartisan Innovation Act,” to fund the manufacturing of semiconductors and other technology stalled by supply chain delays overseas. It has since been signed into law.

