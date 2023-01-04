Status of Bills-Bengals game gets update from NFL insider

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL is considering “everything” with regard to possibly resuming the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The tweet from Rapoport comes on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that the suspended game would not be resumed this week.

Goodell explained there has been no decision if the game will be played at a later date.

Nearly 24 hours later, Rapoport cited Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL Troy Vincent as saying “everything is being considered” on how to move forward with the Bills-Bengals game.

NFL exec Troy Vincent says "everything is being considered" when it comes to the #Bills-#Bengals game. "The guiding principles that took us into the 2020 season with COVID" are there.



"It may not be perfect, but will allow those participating to be able to play." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

As for the Bengals’ Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens, it will start at 1 p.m.

