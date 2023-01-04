Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Status of Bills-Bengals game gets update from NFL insider

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined by medical staff during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL is considering “everything” with regard to possibly resuming the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The tweet from Rapoport comes on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that the suspended game would not be resumed this week.

Goodell explained there has been no decision if the game will be played at a later date.

Nearly 24 hours later, Rapoport cited Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL Troy Vincent as saying “everything is being considered” on how to move forward with the Bills-Bengals game.

As for the Bengals’ Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens, it will start at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bengals-Bills game suspended, Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized

Latest News

Cincy Shirts announced Wednesday that 100% of the proceeds from their Damar Hamlin shirts will...
Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity
Zac Taylor Wednesday press conference
Zac Taylor Wednesday press conference
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in...
Zac Taylor gives thoughts, prayers to Damar Hamlin in first public comments since Monday’s game
Zac Taylor's opening message on Damar Hamlin
Zac Taylor's opening message on Damar Hamlin