Tom Brady latest NFL player to donate to Damar Hamlin’s charity as it exceeds $6M

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The children’s charity started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received a major boost from fellow football players like Tom Brady and now fundraising has surpassed a stunning $6 million in just two days.

Hamlin started the Chasing M Foundation Community Toy Drive after the Bills drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was his way of giving back.

The initial goal was $2,500. Less than $3,000 was raised before this week.

Everything changed when Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the nationally televised Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

He tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and got up. It looked like a routine tackle but then Hamlin collapsed on the field.

An ambulance and first responders rushed onto the field as Hamlin’s fellow players gathered around him.

First responders used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to shock his heart and get a pulse back. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance.

Hamlin remains in critical condition there while the world watches and prays and donates to his charity.

Quarterback Tom Brady gave $10,000; the New England Patriots and the team’s chief executive officer, Robert Kraft, donated $15,000.

Brady also posted a message on Twitter: “We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

The top donor listed is Jason Hanold, who gave $20,000, according to the website.

He works closely with the NFL and is on the board of directors for the National College Football Association and Hall of Fame.

The fundraising campaign posted an update Tuesday saying the money will go to more than just toys for needy children.

“This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation. However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle, and we can’t thank all of you enough.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so.

“This is the only current fund being used by the Hamlin Family. Again, thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and generous support.

“Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more.

All 32 NFL teams and the official NFL account changed their Twitter avatars to an image of Hamlin’s #3 jersey.

“For Damar,” the NFL tweeted. An hour later, they tweeted a video scroll of tweets from all 32 teams showing his jersey: “Football is family.”

