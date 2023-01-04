Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill.

It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Drive, a police spokesman says.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

He said further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.