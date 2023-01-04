Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill.
It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Drive, a police spokesman says.
The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.
He said further details were not immediately available.
