Warm Wednesday, but cooler air arrives late week

Breezy and warm Wednesday before rain and snow moves in later in the day on Thursday with...
Breezy and warm Wednesday before rain and snow moves in later in the day on Thursday with cooler air.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain showers are ending in the early afternoon with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Daytime highs near 60 degrees.

Look for gradually cooler air to move in on Thursday in the mid 40s.

Looking forward, an active weather pattern will mean many changes the next seven days but the systems heading our way will be small with only minimal impacts to your activities.

Friday will be dry, but by late night into Saturday morning expect a few light snow chances. We will see a mix of some light snow possible Saturday morning with rain showers mainly during the afternoon.

