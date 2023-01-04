Zac Taylor gives thoughts, prayers to Damar Hamlin in first public comments since Monday’s game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor began his press conference by offering his thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin.

Wednesday’s press conference was the first time Taylor had spoken publically since the horrifying moments that unfolded Monday on the field of Paycor Stadium.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin, and his family and his loved ones and his teammates, coaches, the entire Bills organization,” Taylor opened with.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals.

The game came to a halt as the 24-year-old lay motionless on the field with thousands in attendance and millions more watching across the country.

“Everyone on the field could feel the seriousness of the situation,” Taylor explained.

The on-site ambulance drove onto the field as emergency personnel performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on Hamlin, sources told FOX19′s Joe Danneman.

Hamlin was given oxygen, placed on a stretcher, hooked up to an IV and carried into an ambulance that had entered the field.

Taylor says he went over to talk with Bills head coach Sean McDermott once the ambulance pulled away.

The first thing McDermott said was, “I need to be at the hospital with Damar. I shouldn’t be coaching this game,” Taylor said of the conversation the two had.

Ultimately, the NFL decided to suspend the game, which Taylor said was the right decision to make.

In the hours, nights and days following, players, fans and people nationwide have come together to show support and love for Hamlin.

Cincinnati and Buffalo were opponents going into Monday, but the incident during the game brought the two cities together.

“It’s bigger than football,” Taylor said of the support each city has shown. “I think Cincinnati and Buffalo are similar in that way and what the communities are about.”

With the uncertainty surrounding any future resumption of the Bengals-Bills game, Taylor said the team is focusing on their Week 18 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Taylor said he knows what the players went through Monday was not easy, but there is part of them that knows football comes with its risks.

“I think people know what they’re signing up for,” Taylor said of the players’ mentality. “This was a tough situation. It’s a one in very small chance of this happening.”

Just as Taylor’s press conference concluded, the Bills shared an update on Hamlin’s status.

The team said Wednesday that Hamlin showed signs of improvement on Monday and overnight as he remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills said Hamlin is “expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.