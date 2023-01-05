Air Care responds to I-71 pedestrian crash in NKY

VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - Both sides of Interstate 71 were closed in northern Kentucky on Wednesday night due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 6 p.m. near Verona, about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County.

A semi-tractor-trailer truck hit a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of the interstate, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Air Care responded and flew the pedestrian to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The pedestrian “acted intentionally” to be struck by the semi and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s spokesman, Major Phillip Ridgell.

The incident remains under investigation.

