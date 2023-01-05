Contests
Clouds increase Thursday with light mix developing late

Some light rain/snow mix to pass through the tri-state this evening
Temperatures are in the mid 40s Thursday, but colder air moves into the area for Friday under cloudy skies.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds continue to increase Thursday afternoon with temperatures mild into the mid 40s along with breezy wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

This evening near and just after sunset, expect some light rain/snow mix to pass through the tri-state. There won’t be impacts from this, but a few wet spots will be possible early.

Friday will be cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. A few snow flurries can’t be ruled out, but dry air will limit any flakes from reaching the surface.

The weekend will be a little warmer with lows in the 20s and low 30s and highs in the 40s with isolated chances for moisture both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, most of the moisture stays to the south of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, but a few sprinkles or light snow flurries will be possible. Saturday night into Sunday morning could also have some isolated light rain showers. Sunday will be dry for much of the day under mostly cloudy skies, but light rain showers will be developing in the late afternoon and evening hours.

The first half of next week is quiet with variably cloudy skies and highs above normal in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s.

