Coroner identifies victim in fatal pedestrian crash on I-71

Both sides of Interstate 71 were closed in northern Kentucky on Wednesday night due to a crash...
Both sides of Interstate 71 were closed in northern Kentucky on Wednesday night due to a crash involving a pedestrian.(KYTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - Both sides of Interstate 71 were closed in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday night due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 6 p.m. near Verona, about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Scott Boh died after he was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Boh “acted intentionally” to be struck by the semi and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s spokesman, Major Phillip Ridgell.

Air Care responded and flew the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

I-71 reopened several hours later on Wednesday.

