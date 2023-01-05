Covington SWAT standoff ends with armed man in custody
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police are on the scene of a SWAT standoff that just ended with an armed man barricaded inside a home being taken into custody, a police spokesman says.
The man was suffering an emotional crisis and will be taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.
No one was hurt, he added.
The standoff started at 8:33 a.m. in the 1500 block of Nancy Street and ended less than two hours later, at 10:15 a.m.
Bradbury said he will release more details shortly.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.
