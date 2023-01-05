CPS students send handwritten notes of support to Hamlin, Higgins

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public School District students are making sure Bills safety Damar Hamlin has plenty of uplifting messages to read in the near future.

Hamlin woke late Wednesday night after two days spent sedated at UC Medical Center following a cardiac arrest he suffered on-field at Paycor Stadium Monday night. He is now responding to doctors and family members and shows signs of significant improvement.

The stacks of cards for Hamlin as well as Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins were hand-written by students at Sands Montessori School. The cards are currently in the process of being delivered.

Amber Fowler has three kids who attend the school. She got the idea for the card-writing exercise from Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor’s wife, Sarah Taylor. The two are friends, and Sarah had posted on social media that her kids were doing something similar at their school.

“She shared that on Instagram, and she’s a friend, so I asked, ‘Do you want us to do that at our school?’ And she said, ‘That would be amazing.’ So here we are!”

One of Fowler’s children said writing the note for Hamlin made her feel good inside.

“I put, ‘Get well soon! I want to see you on the field!’” She said.

Folwer says she thinks kids often serve as the best cheerleaders during tough times.

“I think that their emotions are so raw and awesome,” she offered, “and I knew that this would probably bring joy to anyone’s face that saw a card from a kids, because who doesn’t love that?”

Several students also made cards for Higgins, whom Hamlin tackled just before his medical emergency.

Fowler collected the cards to bring to Hamlin and Higgins Thursday afternoon.

Sands Montessori and Sarah Taylor’s kids’ school aren’t the only schools in the area making cards for Hamlin. At least one other school in the CPS district, Kilgour Elementary, participated as well.

A district official noted some of the students were at the game Monday night and that the activity not only helps them process what happened but also shows them how people can come together to help one another.

