Fairfield dad accused in death of infant daughter pleads not guilty

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A father facing charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Thursday.

John Powers, 24, is accused of causing blunt trauma to the head of his two-month-old daughter Kiara Powers that led to her death, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

On May 9, 2022, the day before Kiara died, she had an abdominal ultrasound after a doctor’s visit noted slow weight gain and problems with vomiting while feeding, Butler County Coroner Lisa Mannix wrote in her autopsy. No other irregularities or injuries were mentioned in the visit, the document reads.

The ultrasound determined the 2-month-old had “normal gastric emptying,” the coroner detailed.

Kiara was in the care of John following the ultrasound, according to Mannix.

After eating, Kiara slept for several hours on his chest while John sat in bed, the document explains.

At some point, the 2-month-old became unresponsive, and John called 911, the coroner’s report reads.

A recording of the 911 call details the operator instructing Powers to perform CPR on his daughter until responders arrived and rushed the baby to Mercy Hospital Fairfield, where Mannix says she died.

Court documents show the baby suffered the injury that killed her sometime between April 3 and May 10, the day of her death.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office says that after his daughter’s death, John left Fairfield for Gainesville, Texas, where he was arrested and sent back to Butler County in December.

On Thursday, Powers appeared in court for his arraignment hearing as he pleaded not guilty to murder and endangering children charges.

In court, Powers and his lawyer asked the judge to consider lowering his $1 million bond.

The judge denied that request.

Powers is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 26 at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.