‘It makes me feel better inside:’ Tee Higgins reacts to positive news of Hamlin’s recovery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tee Higgins says he’s in a “good place” knowing Damar Hamlin woke up Wednesday night.

“Man, it feels good knowing that he’s ok and doing better,” Higgins said Thursday afternoon. “It makes me feel better inside.”

Higgins spoke with Hamlin’s mother earlier this morning.

“She’s telling me she’s thinking of me, praying for me, things like that,” he said. “She’s telling me that he’s ok and just all the good positive stuff.”

“I’m in a good place right now.”



It was the Bengals wide receiver whom Hamlin tackled that precipitated the medical emergency at Paycor Stadium Monday night.

Hamlin and Higgins collided and went to the ground. Hamlin then got to his feet before suddenly collapsing without appearing to brace his fall. Doctors later said he suffered cardiac arrest. EMS personnel defibrillated him and performed CPR on the field, restoring his heartbeat, before rushing him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance.

[AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game]

Higgins on Thursday recalled the immediate aftermath of the hit.

“I just turned my head and tried not to think about it, because I knew it was something crazy and tragic,” he said. “It was hard. Obviously I wasn’t in a good place to play for the rest of the game, so I’m glad we chose not to play.”

Higgins’ mother was close by to comfort him after the game was postponed.

“It was very important,” he said of her presence. “You always want a loved one in a moment like that.”

Outside the locker rooms, the horror of what had actually happened took hold like a waking nightmare. Fans in the stadium and around the country disclosed signs of real trauma. The sports world turned to prayer for the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety. The question of whether he was even alive remained unclear for interminable hours.

Concerns also mounted in Cincinnati for Higgins and his emotional state.

The unfathomable criticism of ESPN’s Bart Scott probably didn’t help. Hamlin’s family pushed back against it Wednesday, disclosing frustration and anger at Scott and others.

Quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday Higgins looked fine on the surface but noted it’s always hard to know what people are feeling underneath.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said much the same Thursday.

“He seems like he’s doing ok to me,” Callahan said. “He’s been pretty much himself this week, from everything that he’s shown outwardly. That’s not always the best judge of how somebody is doing, but it seems that he’s doing ok, considering the circumstances.”

Ok on the outside, though Higgins himself acknowledged dealing with the aftermath of Hamlin’s injury has been difficult.

News of Hamlin waking up and responding to doctors and family has no doubt eased whatever inner turmoil the Bengals wide receiver may have been experiencing.

Now Higgins’ focus is on the Baltimore Ravens, whom the Bengals play at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

It appeared an improbable contest just days ago, and Burrow acknowledged Wednesday that a locker-room poll might show split opinions on playing it. But Higgins is ready to move forward.

“Obviously it’s been hard, but I’m a professional football player at the end of the day, so I had to shift my focus on the Ravens and be prepared to win that game,” he said.

