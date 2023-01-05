Contests
Middletown police investigating armed home break-in

A woman who was home at the time fired back at the intruders after they opened fire on her.
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspects who brazenly broke into a Middletown home in broad daylight Wednesday morning.

The homeowner responded by shooting at them, according to Middletown police.

One of the family members, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says he was at work around 9:50 a.m. when his home on Kensington Street was burglarized.

“They kicked in the door,” he said. “The family next door—we keep it tight-knit—they saw people inside. The people inside started shooting.”

Bullet shattered their glass sliding door.

He says he and his family still can’t believe thieves broke into their home.

“I’m still frightened,” he said. “I’m still scared. I don’t condone violence, but I’m scared.”

Middletown PD says a woman told investigators she confronted the two suspects and that the intruders fired shots at her so she shot back.

“When you are defending yourself, you are really scared,” the family member said. “I’m relieved that I’m still here.”

He’s unsure why the home was targeted. He says the only thing he could think someone would want was a game console near the window.

“Everyone is hungry right now,” he said.

Police say no one was hurt.

If you have any information that can help, you’re urged to contact Middletown PD.

