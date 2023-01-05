School bus crash slows SB I-75 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A school bus crash is slowing southbound Interstate 75 on the morning commute Thursday.

Another vehicle struck a guardrail and then the bus just after 6:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The bus is stuck in the mud off the left side of the highway in a construction zone by the Sharon Road exit.

The left and middle lanes are closed until further notice. Expect travel delays.

Detour onto westbound or eastbound I-275 to route around this to either southbound

No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers and a Sharonville police officer who is not on scene say they are not sure yet if any students were on the bus. Officers on scene have not relayed that information back to them yet, they say.

