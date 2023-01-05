Bills head coach thanks the Bengals: ‘An amazing show of compassion, empathy and love’
The Bills head coach had glowing words for the Bengals organization and specifically Zac Taylor.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke publicly Thursday evening for the first time since Monday night, when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on-field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
News of Hamlin waking up and responding to doctors and family members broke earlier the same day.
McDermott started by thanking the first responders on the field at Paycor Stadium, the medical teams of the Bills and Bengals and the staff of doctors and nurses at UC Medical Center for their work helping save Hamlin’s life.
Hamlin’s family shared the same sentiments. “They are endlessly appreciative of the medical care given to Hamlin on the field immediately, then over the last 72 hours,” reported Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.
He also touched on the outpouring of support in Buffalo, Cincinnati and across the country in the days afterward.
“The amount of faith, hope and love that we saw on display over the last three days has been nothing short of amazing,” he said Thursday evening.
McDermott continued by thanking the Bengals organization and specifically Head Coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals players.
“It was amazing how compassionate Zac was, and his players, their captains came down to our locker rooms and met with our team and captains... Just an amazing show of compassion, empathy and love. And it’s just amazing, because minutes before that we were going at each other. And so my hat goes off to Zac and the Bengals.”
