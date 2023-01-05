Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Bills head coach thanks the Bengals: ‘An amazing show of compassion, empathy and love’

The Bills head coach had glowing words for the Bengals organization and specifically Zac Taylor.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a news conference following an NFL football game...
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a news conference following an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke publicly Thursday evening for the first time since Monday night, when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on-field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

News of Hamlin waking up and responding to doctors and family members broke earlier the same day.

McDermott started by thanking the first responders on the field at Paycor Stadium, the medical teams of the Bills and Bengals and the staff of doctors and nurses at UC Medical Center for their work helping save Hamlin’s life.

Hamlin’s family shared the same sentiments. “They are endlessly appreciative of the medical care given to Hamlin on the field immediately, then over the last 72 hours,” reported Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.

He also touched on the outpouring of support in Buffalo, Cincinnati and across the country in the days afterward.

“The amount of faith, hope and love that we saw on display over the last three days has been nothing short of amazing,” he said Thursday evening.

McDermott continued by thanking the Bengals organization and specifically Head Coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals players.

“It was amazing how compassionate Zac was, and his players, their captains came down to our locker rooms and met with our team and captains... Just an amazing show of compassion, empathy and love. And it’s just amazing, because minutes before that we were going at each other. And so my hat goes off to Zac and the Bengals.”

More coverage

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Ruby delivered meals to Damar Hamlin's family at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
‘It becomes personal for me’: Jeff Ruby caters free dinner for Damar Hamlin’s family
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
‘Signs point’ to full cancellation of Bills-Bengals game, report says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee...
ESPN analyst criticized for suggesting Tee Higgins at fault for Damar Hamlin incident

Latest News

Tee Higgins at Bengals media availability Thursday.
‘It makes me feel better inside:’ Tee Higgins reacts to positive news of Hamlin’s recovery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s best friend says cardiac arrest was a ‘freak accident’
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider