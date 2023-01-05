Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Suspects set themselves ablaze while attempting to set a building fire, officials say

California authorities say arsonists accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to set a building on fire. (Source: KBAK, SERVICIO DE IMMIGRACION, CNN)
By Leslie Valle
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) - Authorities in California say two arsonists were caught on camera accidentally setting themselves on fire.

Surveillance video reportedly captured the two suspects wearing dark clothing and pouring what appeared to be gasoline on the ground and onto the side of a building.

The Kern County Fire Department said it was initially called on Monday about a ground fire that was outside of a small business.

However, the surveillance video told fire officials a different story, showing two suspects trying to set fire to an immigration service business.

Authorities said the video showed one of the suspects catching fire after dousing gasoline on the building and igniting a flame.

“The footage is quite dramatic, and we hope that these individuals are identified quickly,” said Kern County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Freeborn.

Fire officials said crews extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes but there were no signs of the suspects involved.

According to the fire captain, smoke got inside the building, and firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the garage area.

An industrial fan was burned in the fire along with a Ring security camera.

The immigration services owner said he is devastated regarding the fire.

The business owner said part of his services is to help file his clients’ taxes and with tax season nearing, the future of the business is uncertain.

Kern County fire officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two arsonists.

Copyright 2023 KBAK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bengals-Bills game suspended, Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized

Latest News

Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast
Michael and Lisa Partin
Remembering the Covington police officer who died 25 years ago
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students waives extradition in...
Idaho college killing suspect extradited from Pennsylvania
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods; Midwest hit with snow, ice