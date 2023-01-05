UC’s Calhoun Hall reopens after massive renovation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of students at the University of Cincinnati will move into a newly renovated dormitory this weekend.

After 18 months and $80 million, the newly renovated Calhoun Hall will soon be home to 800 UC students.

“This is amazing. We have been a destination institution for a number of years with more and more students coming,” explains Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Jack Miner, “And it’s really about this. It’s about the quality of our spaces, the quality of our education and this is really a phenomenal day for us to think about what does the student housing look like for years to come.”

The dorm was originally built in 1967 and this top to bottom renovation brings the dorm into the 21st century.

There are 400 residential rooms, communal spaces, an outdoor terrace, LED lights and much more.

There are also floor-to-ceiling windows in each room and common space.

Resident assistant and UC student Isaac Smitherman says this type of space is what makes living on campus a desired option for students like him.

“You come for the academics, you come for the opportunity but you stay for the people you stay for the community,” says Smitherman, “That’s what grounds you, that’s what roots you. It’s what makes the rest of your experience fruitful and beneficial.”

Smitherman adds living on campus also helps students enjoy academic life and all that Cincinnati has to offer.

“I think just having those touchpoints and those connection points with UC, Cincinnati, and just the community at large is really what I find special, what I find important,” says Smitherman.

Calhoun Hall isn’t the end of renovations here at UC.

Even right now crews are renovating a dorm next door to bring it up to date just like Calhoun Hall.

