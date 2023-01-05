Update: School bus crash clears SB I-75 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash involving a school bus has cleared from southbound Interstate 75 after causing lengthy delays on the morning commute.

All lanes opened on the highway at the Sharon Road exit just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Another vehicle struck a guardrail and then the bus just after 6:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported, they say.

The bus was stuck in the mud off the left side of the highway in a construction zone by the Sharon Road exit, according to dispatch.

The left and middle lanes were closed for about 90 minutes at the height of the morning rush.

That caused lengthy delays for drivers heading out of the northern Cincinnati suburbs into Hamilton County.

BREAKING UPDATE: Scene is clearing & all lanes 75SB are back open in Sharonville right now. @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/ApWLzKFGdu — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 5, 2023

UPDATE: SB I-75 down to single lane due to school bus crash at Sharon Road exit. Tow truck just pulled bus out from mud it was stuck in left side of highway after another vehicle struck it

No injuries here but big delays still pic.twitter.com/JhpTnnI8EE — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) January 5, 2023

Traffic is backed up due to SB I-75 school bus crash to Cincinnati-Dayton Road entrance to SB I-75 in West Chester@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/W7fADzHWIH — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) January 5, 2023

And now it's backing up even more, this is the backup building close to the Tylersville Road entrance to SB I-75 in West Chester pic.twitter.com/E5jWfjFZhD — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) January 5, 2023

Dispatchers and Sharonville police have not been able to say if any students are on the bus. Officers on scene have not relayed that information back to them yet, they say.

