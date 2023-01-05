Update: School bus crash clears SB I-75 in Sharonville

Contests
A crash involving a school bus has cleared from southbound Interstate 75 after causing lengthy delays on the morning commute.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash involving a school bus has cleared from southbound Interstate 75 after causing lengthy delays on the morning commute.

All lanes opened on the highway at the Sharon Road exit just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Another vehicle struck a guardrail and then the bus just after 6:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported, they say.

The bus was stuck in the mud off the left side of the highway in a construction zone by the Sharon Road exit, according to dispatch.

The left and middle lanes were closed for about 90 minutes at the height of the morning rush.

That caused lengthy delays for drivers heading out of the northern Cincinnati suburbs into Hamilton County.

Dispatchers and Sharonville police have not been able to say if any students are on the bus. Officers on scene have not relayed that information back to them yet, they say.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

