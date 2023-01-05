Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Watch: UC Health officials to give update on Damar Hamlin

The news conference is expected to start around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An update on Damar Hamlin is expected around 1:30 p.m. Thursday from doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, has remained in critical condition at UCMC since he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Ruby delivered meals to Damar Hamlin's family at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
‘It becomes personal for me’: Jeff Ruby caters free dinner for Damar Hamlin’s family
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
‘Signs point’ to full cancellation of Bills-Bengals game, report says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee...
ESPN analyst criticized for suggesting Tee Higgins at fault for Damar Hamlin incident

Latest News

UC health officials to give update on Damar Hamlin
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s best friend says cardiac arrest was a ‘freak accident’
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider
The charity started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received a major boost from fellow...
Tom Brady latest NFL player to donate to Damar Hamlin’s charity as it exceeds $6M