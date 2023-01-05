Watch: UC Health officials to give update on Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An update on Damar Hamlin is expected around 1:30 p.m. Thursday from doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, has remained in critical condition at UCMC since he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

