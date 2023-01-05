Willie Anderson, Bengals legend, named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legend Willie Anderson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

The finalists were named Wednesday night. See the full list of finalists here.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame was originally scheduled to reveal the names Tuesday but opted to delay by 24 hours out of respect for Damar Hamlin.

Anderson has been named a semifinalist for each of the last three years. He was a finalist for the 2022 class.

Ken Riley is also up for posthumous selection as a senior nominee. [More]

Anderson, who played offensive tackle, was an anchor on the Bengals line for 12 of his 13 years in the league.

He played for the Bengals from 1996-2007 and for the Baltimore Ravens in 2008.

Anderson’s play earned him three All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl trips, and a spot in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted on Feb. 9, the Saturday before the Super Bowl.

Congrats to Willie Anderson on being named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame 👏 pic.twitter.com/NDivwsmhzT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 5, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.