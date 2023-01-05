Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Willie Anderson, Bengals legend, named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson speaks during the Super Bowl LVI...
Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson speaks during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legend Willie Anderson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

The finalists were named Wednesday night. See the full list of finalists here.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame was originally scheduled to reveal the names Tuesday but opted to delay by 24 hours out of respect for Damar Hamlin.

Anderson has been named a semifinalist for each of the last three years. He was a finalist for the 2022 class.

Ken Riley is also up for posthumous selection as a senior nominee. [More]

Anderson, who played offensive tackle, was an anchor on the Bengals line for 12 of his 13 years in the league.

He played for the Bengals from 1996-2007 and for the Baltimore Ravens in 2008.

Anderson’s play earned him three All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl trips, and a spot in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted on Feb. 9, the Saturday before the Super Bowl.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bengals-Bills game suspended, Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized

Latest News

Jeff Ruby delivered meals to Damar Hamlin's family at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
‘It becomes personal for me’: Jeff Ruby caters free dinner for Damar Hamlin’s family
50 West Brew Pub back open
50 West Brew Pub back open
A serious crash on I-71 North near Verona Wednesday evening.
Air Care responds to pedestrian crash on I-71
Burrow: ‘Nobody’ wanted to play Monday after Damar Hamlin collapsed