Winter returns: Wind chills in 20s, snow chances

First Alert Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winter is making a major comeback after an unseasonably warm and near-record high of 62 degrees Wednesday.

Temperatures are in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s to start your Thursday morning.

Later, the sun will come out and warm things up into the mid-40s.

The overnight low will fall back into the low 30s.

Snow chances return to the forecast starting Thursday night.

Our high temperature on Wednesday was just four degrees lower than the record on that date, set 26 years ago back in 1997.

The normal high this time of year is 40 degrees.

