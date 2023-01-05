Winter returns: Wind chills in 20s, snow chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winter is making a major comeback after an unseasonably warm and near-record high of 62 degrees Wednesday.

Temperatures are in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s to start your Thursday morning.

Later, the sun will come out and warm things up into the mid-40s.

The overnight low will fall back into the low 30s.

Snow chances return to the forecast starting Thursday night.

Ohio River on the rise - flooding just beginning at Otto Armleder Dog Park this morning. River level 41.28’ over the entrance road at 42’ - River forecast a bit behind rising water. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Nj1iyVcdNQ — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 5, 2023

Our high temperature on Wednesday was just four degrees lower than the record on that date, set 26 years ago back in 1997.

The normal high this time of year is 40 degrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.