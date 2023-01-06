2 accused in car chase that led to fiery crash in Middletown sentenced

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people charged in connection to a car chase that ended in a fiery crash have been sentenced.

Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Daley will each serve time in prison after taking plea deals in their case.

Daley is spending one and a half years in jail for tampering with evidence and vehicular assault, according to Clermont County court records.

Brown pleaded guilty to inciting violence and was sentenced to two years in prison, the records show.

Their other charges were dismissed.

Investigators say the two of them and the victim Megan Riley were at a bonfire in Preble County in September 2002 when a fight broke out.

Preble County deputies said the situation escalated so Riley, who is from Middletown, left the bonfire in her vehicle.

Brown and Daley are accused of getting into another car and chasing Riley as they tried to run her off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Riley, deputies say, ended up crashing and her car caught fire.

She survived, but since then has been getting treatment for severe burns to her body.

Riley and her family say the sentences aren’t exactly what they wanted, but they’re glad they finally got some justice in the case.

