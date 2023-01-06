41 photos that show what kind of week it’s been in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth.

But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.

Autoplay Caption

Does anyone remember the pregame light show? It was wild. Paycor Stadium was rocking. The Bengals and Bills were about to meet in one of the most consequential regular-season games in the storied lore of Cincinnati sports. You got goosebumps just thinking about it.

And then the players come out, and kickoff, and Joe Burrow leads the Bengals down the field in a magnificent drive to take an early lead—didn’t it just look perfect? And the defense ‘bows up to hold the Bills to a field goal, and the crowd is in a frenzy... And then the offense gets the ball back again, and begins driving again, and everything seems to just....

Shatter.

None but the most ardent fans knew then who Damar Hamlin was, but soon every eye in the stadium, together with millions through their television sets, were fixed upon him—and upon the athletic trainers that sprinted to midfield, and upon the chest compressions that drew so many hands over so many mouths as the horror of it all descended.

Couldn’t look at it. Couldn’t look away. The crowd unwittingly, despairingly became audience to a man’s death.

It could have meant everything. It came so close to meaning everything.

But it didn’t. EMS personnel defibrillated Hamlin on the field, restoring his heartbeat. First responders put him in an ambulance that would wait ten minutes in the bowels of Paycor Stadium for his mother to come down from her seat in the stands.

They rode together to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as the crowd remained in the stadium, an airless vacuum of trapped gasps and stricken faces. Then the announcement came, and the curtain fell on Monday Night Football with the game clock still frozen at 5:58.

A waking nightmare followed. Fans in the stadium and around the country disclosed signs of real trauma. Interminable hours passed before anyone knew whether Hamlin was alive. The world turned to prayer.

An impromptu vigil formed outside UC Medical Center not long after Hamlin arrived by ambulance. A church service was held for him less than a mile away from his hospital bed on Tuesday at noon.

Buildings turned blue across Downtown Cincinnati: Fountain Square, the Fifth Third Bank building, Great American Ball Park, the Duke Energy Convention Center, Procter and Gamble, Great American Tower, Paycor Stadium and more.

Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser brought in more than $6 million in donations in a matter of hours. And that’s not half of the outpouring of support that followed. Hamlin’s condition became a focus of global attention. Prayers for his recovery stretched worldwide.

They were answered on Thursday.

Word began to trickle out on the day before that Hamlin, who had been sedated at UC Medical Center for 48 hours, was improving. On Thursday morning, doctors from UC Health said he had shown incredible progress and that his brain function appeared to be intact.

The breathing tube was removed Friday morning. The same afternoon, nearly five days after the injury that nearly killed him, Hamlin spoke his first words.

The NFL followed by officially canceling the Bengals-Bills game. It was the first time in 87 years the NFL has fully canceled a regular-season game (without later rescheduling it) for a reason that did not include a labor stoppage. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, games were rescheduled but never outright canceled.

That’s what kind of week it’s been.

As Monday night recedes further into history, Cincinnati is beginning to move forward. Whether it—we—can move on remains to be seen.

The Bengals play a home game on Sunday. Thousands of people will find themselves back in the same seats from which six days prior they gazed down upon an unfolding tragedy.

But drama is the vehicle of catharsis, so fans should have hope; the NFL gifted us plenty.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.