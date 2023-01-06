Contests
84-year-old man dies in Northern Kentucky crash, police say

By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - One person is dead after a crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in Alexandria, according to Alexandria Police Chief Lucas Cooper.

William Baker, 84, was driving on U.S. Route 27 when he crashed his vehicle, Cooper said.

As a result of his injuries, Baker was transported to UC Medical Center where he later died on Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Cooper says the crash is still under investigation and cannot release any more information at this time, however, it does not appear to be criminal at this point.

FOX19 will update the story as soon as more information surfaces.

