Arson suspect was wanted for violating OR bond when he set multiple fires: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire and Norwood police officials announced in a brief news release Thursday they arrested a man for setting multiple fires in a single day last month, risking serious injury to two people.

Ayinde Anderson, 28, is held at the county jail on two counts each of aggravated arson to a person, aggravated arson to an occupied structure and breaking and entering; and one count each of burglary and attempted arson.

He is scheduled to go to court Friday morning.

But what the news release didn’t mention is Anderson has been in and out of the Hamilton County jail multiple times since September and a warrant was out for his arrest at the time he is now accused of setting the fires.

His arraignment Friday for the arson cases was delayed until Saturday at the request of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office to give them more time to review his arrest and court history, court officials say.

Multiple arsons

Anderson is accused in court records of sneaking into garages attached to homes and the basement of a four-family residence - all on Dec. 4 - and using lighters and a propane grill to set multiple fires to cars and other “combustible” items “under the cover of darkness” as people slept.

The fires were set in the 5900 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Bond Hill, 7100 block of Eastlawn Drive in Roselawn, 5400 block of Carthage Avenue in Norwood and the 2200 block of Hannaford Avenue, also in Norwood, police wrote in court documents.

Two people were inside the Rhode Island Avenue residence at the time of that fire, putting them both at risk for serious physical harm, affidavits and criminal complaints state.

Anderson admitted to the crimes and also was later seen in a video with a large bag removed from one of the burned structures, on Carthage Avenue, an affidavit shows.

Another court records allege Anderson rolled up the paper insert from a CD case, put it in the gas tank of a 2016 Ford Focus and ignited the paper with a lighter.

His latest addresses in court records show he is homeless and has been staying at shelters in Over-the-Rhine.

Walmart theft in Fairfax

Fairfax police charged Anderson with theft at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road on Sept. 28.

They wrote in court records he knowingly scanned the UPC code of a $0.48 pack of ramen noodles in place of other merchandise and failed to scan multiple items.

He left the store without paying for the rest of his merchandise, baby supplies clothing “for a total theft of $270.57,” an affidavit states.

He was cited to appear for arraignment in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Oct. 7.

He appeared on that date before Hamilton County Municipal Court Magistrate Michael Inderhees and pleaded no contest.

The magistrate released him on an OR bond, set sentencing for Nov. 10 and ordered Anderson to stay away from Walmart.

The case then rolled for the sentencing to Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Janaya Trotter Bratton

Breaking and entering at Uncle Woody’s bar

Cincinnati police arrested Anderson on Oct. 26 and charged him with felony breaking and entering at Uncle Woody’s bar on Calhoun Street. They wrote in a criminal complaint Anderson trespassed “by stealth” into the bar, which was unlocked, and took liquor.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory set Anderson’s bond with two options, according to the bond sheet: Anderson could pay 10%, or $500, of a $5,000 bond or be released on his own recognizance, wear an electronic monitoring device and have a curfew, it states.

He was released on the OR option with the EMD.

Judge Jackie Ginocchio ordered his OR bond to remain in place once when he was indicted on Nov. 3 of reduced misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and theft.

Fails to show in court, violates OR bond

A few days later, Anderson didn’t show up for his Nov. 10 sentencing on the Walmart theft case he pleaded no contest to back on Oct 7.

Judge Bratton issued a bench warrant for his arrest but then recalled it on Nov. 17, gave him a new OR bond and set a new sentencing date of Dec. 5.

Five days later, on Nov. 22, the probation department that issued Anderson his EMD to wear as a condition of his OR bond releasing him from jail in the Uncle Woody’s case determines Anderson has run afoul of the law again.

He repeatedly violated curfew “even after being told by this officer to comply and “failed to provide verifiable employment and “charge his battery resulting in a dead EMD tracker on Nov. 21,” according to the Complaint for Violation of Bond Condition.

Anderson “walks around the downtown Cincinnati area. This officer attempted to contact (him), unsuccessfully....” the document states.

They issued a warrant for his arrest and took it to the on-duty judge to sign, which was Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Curt Kissinger, a copy of it shows.

The warrant for his arrest remained in effect until Anderson appeared before Judge Bratton on Dec. 5, one day after he is now accused of setting the fires, court records show and court and jail officials confirmed Friday.

Anderson pleaded guilty to charges of trespass and a reduced charge of unauthorized use of property from theft in the Uncle Woody’s case and also was sentenced in the Walmart theft case.

In all, he received about a year’s probation and was ordered to pay court costs and fines.

Just under two weeks later, Anderson returned to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Cincinnati police charged him with assaulting a female and falsification after police say he gave then a false first name, court records show.

Then, at the Hamilton County jail, Anderson was charged with a third offense, a felony called “harassment by an inmate” after he was captured on video purposely spitting into the face of a female sergeant, a criminal complaint shows.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Dwayne Mallory assigns bond for all charges at a total of $12,000 at 10%, or $1,200, according to the bond sheets.

A court order requires Anderson to undergo screening for communicable diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis and tuberculosis.

Judge Kissinger reviewed Anderon’s case and upped the bond to a total of $61,000 total by increasing the bond for the harassment by inmate charge to $50,000 instead of $10,0000.

He also ordered Anderson to wear another EMD if he was released.

Anderson, however, has remained locked up. He was indicted Dec. 28.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch was assigned to handle the harassment by inmate charge.

Judge Bratton received the assault and falsification cases because she has handled his previous cases.

