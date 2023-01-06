Contests
NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game

A coin toss could determine where the Bengals play in the wild-card round.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Thursday night officially canceled the Bengals-Bills game, unleashing an onslaught of convoluted playoff scenarios that could include a coin toss to determine the site of a wild card game.

See document embedded below.

It’s the first time in 87 years the NFL has fully canceled a regular-season game (without later rescheduling it) for a reason that did not include a labor stoppage. Games were rescheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic but never outright canceled.

Good news for Cincinnati—the Bengals are officially AFC North champs for the second consecutive year, a first in franchise history.

The bad news: The Bengals can’t get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, though the No. 2 seed is still within reach.

“I recognize that there is no perfect solution,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The proposal we are asking the ownership to consider, however, addresses the most significant potential equitable issues created by the difficult, but necessary, decision not to play the game under these extraordinary circumstances.”

[Current NFL Playoff picture]

The Bengals (11-4) are AFC North champs no matter what happens on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (10-6). But if the Ravens win and end up facing off against Cincinnati in the wild-card round, the site for that game would be determined by a coin toss.

If Cincinnati wins the week 18 game against the Ravens or if the two teams are not scheduled to play one another in the wild card round, the game sites would be determined as normal.

A neutral-site AFC Championship game is possible if the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills both win, both lose or both tie their final remaining game.

The Bills (12-3) end with a home game against the New England Patriots (8-8).

The Chiefs end with an away game against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10).

Cincinnati would play in that neutral-site game only if both the Bills and Chiefs lose in Week 18 and the Bengals win and then progress in the playoffs to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The possible sites include Indianapolis and Atlanta, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

