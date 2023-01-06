Bengals to host Bills at Paycor next season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills will return to Paycor Stadium to face the Bengals in the 2023-24 regular season, FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch confirms.

The matchup is likely to be a highly anticipated, and emotional game, given the events surrounding the latest game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.

The Bengals will have nine home games next regular season, per Rauch.

Home games include:

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings

The Bengals will be on the road for the following games:

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

Dates and times will be released in the spring.

