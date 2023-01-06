Bengals to host Bills at Paycor next season
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills will return to Paycor Stadium to face the Bengals in the 2023-24 regular season, FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch confirms.
The matchup is likely to be a highly anticipated, and emotional game, given the events surrounding the latest game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.
The Bengals will have nine home games next regular season, per Rauch.
Home games include:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Buffalo Bills
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Minnesota Vikings
The Bengals will be on the road for the following games:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- San Francisco 49ers
Dates and times will be released in the spring.
