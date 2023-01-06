Contests
Bengals to refund tickets, parking fees for canceled Bengals-Bills game

Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game officially canceled, fans who had tickets for Monday will get a refund.

The Bengals released the details on how refunds will be handled.

Season Ticket Member:

Your tickets, along with your parking, will automatically be credited to your account. There is no action required by you. The amount credited to your account will automatically be applied to your next Bengals invoice i.e. potential home playoff games or 2023 Season Ticket renewals. If you prefer a refund instead of an account credit, click here.

Season Ticket Members who resold their tickets through Ticketmaster:

Your tickets, along with your parking, will automatically be credited to your account. There is no action required by you. The amount credited to your account will automatically be applied to your next Bengals invoice i.e. potential home playoff games or 2023 Season Ticket renewals. If you prefer a refund instead of an account credit, click here.

Because you resold your tickets to the CIN-BUF game, Ticketmaster will reverse the resale transaction of your tickets. Note: If you have already received payment for the resale of your tickets from Ticketmaster, you will be responsible for returning these funds. Ticketmaster will provide detailed instructions on how to return payment.

NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game

If you purchased single-game tickets:

The price of your tickets, any related fees, along with your Bengals parking (if applicable), will automatically be refunded back to the payment method used when you purchased your tickets. There is no action required by you.

If you bought single game tickets and resold your tickets through Ticketmaster:

Prior to processing your refund, Ticketmaster will reverse the resale transaction of your tickets because you resold your tickets to the CIN-BUF game. This may take several business days. After the resale reversal has been processed, the price of your tickets, any related fees, along with your Bengals parking (if applicable), will automatically be refunded back to the payment method used when you purchased your tickets. There is no action required by you.

If you purchased resale tickets through a secondary market platform other than Ticketmaster:

Please contact customer support of the platform where you purchased your tickets.

