Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’ve been watching the toy fundraiser started by Damar Hamlin increase in donations each day. Now, there is another fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills fans to support a charity for Bengals’ Tee Higgins.

Millions of dollars have been donated to the GoFundMe to support Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation since Monday. It eclipsed $8 million on Friday.

Just like the Bengals fans who are supporting Buffalo, the Bills Mafia as they call themselves, are now supporting the Bengals.

It was the Bengals wide receiver whom Hamlin tackled that precipitated the medical emergency at Paycor Stadium Monday night.

Kyle Holz lives outside of Buffalo and is a huge Buffalo Bills fan.

“People were talking about how Tee Higgins was getting some flack about the hit and how people were saying it was his fault,” recalls Holz, “And I’m like that’s just crazy. That definitely wasn’t his fault. That was the game of football. There’s got to be a way that we can help support him and show him some of our love from Buffalo in a small way.”

That’s when Holz decided to support a charity important to Higgins. In only two days, more than $50,000 has been donated to AxeALS.

If Holz had the chance to talk with Higgins, he says he let him know there is nothing but love for him.

“Just want him to know from Buffalo and Bills Mafia that it’s not his fault by any means,” answers Holz, “And we love him and we love the Bengals team, we love Cincinnati and we appreciate all that they’re doing for us.”

Holz says he’s anxious to see all of the support for Hamlin and the Bills during the NFL games this week.

“There’s a thing going around where they’re telling everybody to bring cut-out hearts with the No. 3 on it to the game on Sunday,” explains Holz. “So, it’s going to be a packed house with a lot of love and people supporting Damar. And I know they’re going to play their hearts out and it’s gonna be just an outpouring of love and support and it’s going to be good to see everybody come together.”

You can find that GoFundMe page here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.