Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus

A body was found at Rumpke’s recycling facility in Columbus, a company spokeswoman confirms.
A body was found at Rumpke's recycling facility in Columbus, a company spokeswoman confirms.(Cincinnati Enquirer file/Sam Greene)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A body was found at Rumpke’s recycling facility in Columbus this week, a company spokeswoman confirms.

It happened at Rumpke’s facility on Fields Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Molly Yeager said.

Columbus police detectives are investigating, she said.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story

