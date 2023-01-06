Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A body was found at Rumpke’s recycling facility in Columbus this week, a company spokeswoman confirms.
It happened at Rumpke’s facility on Fields Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Molly Yeager said.
Columbus police detectives are investigating, she said.
Further details were not immediately available.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story
