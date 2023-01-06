Brown Co. Sheriff continues 2013 murder investigation, reward raised to $50k

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the reward for information on a pregnant woman’s murder has increased by $30,000.

Brittany Stykes and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, were shot on the night of Aug. 28, 2013, inside a yellow jeep on S.R. 68.

Aubree was found with a gunshot wound to the head but survived. However, Stykes and her unborn child did not.

The case has gone unsolved for over nine years now.

The reward for information into the unsolved murder was $20,000 and is now $50,000 for whoever helps law enforcement with a successful arrest, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anyone with information on the murder of Brittany Stykes is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Quinn Carlson at 937-378-4435, ext. 126.

