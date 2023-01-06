Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Brown Co. Sheriff continues 2013 murder investigation, reward raised to $50k

Brittany Stykes was shot and killed more than 9 years ago
Aubree and Brittany Stykes (Courtesy of Stykes Family Fund Facebook page).
Aubree and Brittany Stykes (Courtesy of Stykes Family Fund Facebook page).
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the reward for information on a pregnant woman’s murder has increased by $30,000.

Brittany Stykes and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, were shot on the night of Aug. 28, 2013, inside a yellow jeep on S.R. 68.

Aubree was found with a gunshot wound to the head but survived. However, Stykes and her unborn child did not.

RELATED: “Man who found Brittany Stykes dead in Jeep says vehicle shouldn’t be released”

RELATED: “Husband of Brittany Stykes: ‘I believe that she was paced alongside and fired on’”

Brittany Stykes was a pregnant young mother when she was gunned down behind the wheel of her...
Brittany Stykes was a pregnant young mother when she was gunned down behind the wheel of her Jeep. Her daughter Aubree was in the car and also hit by a bullet. Her husband, Shane Stykes, has not spoken to anyone about this case in five years -- until now.(WXIX)

The case has gone unsolved for over nine years now.

The reward for information into the unsolved murder was $20,000 and is now $50,000 for whoever helps law enforcement with a successful arrest, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anyone with information on the murder of Brittany Stykes is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Quinn Carlson at 937-378-4435, ext. 126.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Ruby delivered meals to Damar Hamlin's family at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
‘It becomes personal for me’: Jeff Ruby caters free dinner for Damar Hamlin’s family
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
‘Signs point’ to full cancellation of Bills-Bengals game, report says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s message to teammates: ‘Love you boys’
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game
Driver flees scene after hitting crosswalk on Colerain Avenue
Why some want this crosswalk on Colerain Avenue removed
Woman in court accused of trying to kidnap baby in Middletown
Woman in court accused of trying to kidnap baby in Middletown