Damar Hamlin’s father urges donations to UC Medical Center, first responders

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Chasing M Foundation’s toy drive has accumulated more than 230,000 donations and $7.5 million since Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest Monday night.

The foundation’s team is “awestruck by the level of support and generosity” and is working to deal with the massive influx of funds.

Meanwhile, Mario Hamlin, the foundation’s executive director and Damar’s father, is asking fans to donate to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center trauma center, which you can do so here.

“If you’re looking for other ways to support,” Mario Hamlin wrote Thursday, “we ask that you buy your first responders and trauma centers lunch in support of the care that Damar has received.”

Hamlin’s family has repeatedly expressed gratitude to the first responders and team of nurses and doctors at UC Health who helped save Damar’s life.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott began his press conference Thursday with the same message of thanks.

Announcement from Mario Hamlin, Executive Director of the Chasing M’s Foundation:https://t.co/IMIPDyR27N

University of Cincinnati Medical Center Trauma Center. pic.twitter.com/dPCEtjXl3N — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 5, 2023

We cannot express how proud we are of Dr. Pritts and Dr. Knight's leadership and thankful for the entire care team supporting Damar Hamlin.



As the region's only Level 1 trauma center, UC Medical Center is uniquely and expertly equipped for moments like this. #HamlinStrong pic.twitter.com/suTBvfpZns — UC Health (@uc_health) January 5, 2023

