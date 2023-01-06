Contests
Damar Hamlin’s father urges donations to UC Medical Center, first responders

First responders care for Damar Hamlin at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football.
First responders care for Damar Hamlin at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football.(WNDU)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Chasing M Foundation’s toy drive has accumulated more than 230,000 donations and $7.5 million since Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest Monday night.

The foundation’s team is “awestruck by the level of support and generosity” and is working to deal with the massive influx of funds.

Meanwhile, Mario Hamlin, the foundation’s executive director and Damar’s father, is asking fans to donate to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center trauma center, which you can do so here.

“If you’re looking for other ways to support,” Mario Hamlin wrote Thursday, “we ask that you buy your first responders and trauma centers lunch in support of the care that Damar has received.”

Hamlin’s family has repeatedly expressed gratitude to the first responders and team of nurses and doctors at UC Health who helped save Damar’s life.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott began his press conference Thursday with the same message of thanks.

